911 texting helps save 17-year-old human trafficking victim in Ventura County

The girl was trafficked from her home in Mexico two months prior, according to authorities.

CASITAS SPRINGS, VENTURA COUNTY (KABC) -- The Ventura County Sheriff's Department was able to rescue a human trafficking victim earlier this month using a little known feature of its 911 system: texts.

"Countrywide, we are dealing with human trafficking, and we are not immune to it in Ventura County," said Sheriff Jim Fryhoff.

The girl, who was trafficked from her home in Mexico two months prior, was evaluated and transferred to Ventura County Child Family Services.

Deputies also arrested 31-year-old Gerardo Cruz, who is now facing a slew of charges including rape and human trafficking.

Authorities say the text from the girl demonstrated the importance of its 911 texting option. The girl, who doesn't speak English, texted in Spanish, which the system quickly translated into English for the dispatcher.

When the dispatcher responded to her, that message was translated into Spanish automatically.

"It will translate back into that same language so the caller will only see it in the language they sent it," said Commander Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, who adds the lack of speaking can be vital in certain cases. "A text message allows for that silent communication. If you have a situation where someone has a prowler at their house ... you can send a text message and give updates and things like that without alerting somebody to your presence."

The Ventura County Sheriff's dispatch center has been set up to receive emergency texts since 2019.

Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties all offer 911 texting, but it is still being rolled out in other parts of California