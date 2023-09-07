Loved ones said their final goodbye to 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez as she was laid to rest in Whittier.

Family says final farewell to 19-year-old woman killed after kidnapping from Whittier park

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Loved ones said their final farewell to 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez as she was laid to rest at Rose Hills Memorial in Whittier Tuesday.

Vazquez was killed and found dead in a remote area of Moreno Valley after she was kidnapped from a park in Whittier on Aug. 20, police said.

Her parents are still shocked by the senseless murder.

"We're looking forward to getting justice for my daughter, and we're not going to stop until justice is done because no one deserved this," said Eduardo Vazquez, the victim's father.

Gabriel Esparza, 20, is accused of shooting Vazquez while she and her boyfriend were at Whittier's Penn Park. Police say Esparza then kidnapped her.

Vazquez's body was found a day later in a field in Moreno Valley.

Esparza has pleaded not guilty to all seven counts filed against him, including murder, kidnapping and attempted rape. He is being held without bail.

RELATED: Alleged gunman pleads not guilty in murder, kidnapping of 19-year-old woman at Whittier park