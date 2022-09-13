Police searching for 3 men in white van after attempted kidnapping in Whittier

The victim told officers there were three men inside the van who took off after she was able to escape.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking down a Whittier street on Sunday.

According to the Whittier Police Department, the woman was walking in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue around 2 p.m. when a man jumped out of a white van and attempted to grab her.

Police said the woman was able to get away and run to a nearby shopping center.

She told officers there were three men inside the van who took off after she was able to escape.

The suspects were last seen heading northbound First Avenue and then eastbound Whittier Boulevard.

The woman wasn't injured during the incident and the suspects remain on the run.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Woods at 562-567-9286.