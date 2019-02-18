An innocent driver was killed and a Santa Fe Springs man is in custody after a police chase Monday ended with a fiery crash in Whittier.The pursuit began around 11 a.m. when a Whittier officer came across what appeared to be a road rage incident in progress in the area of Greenleaf Avenue and Whittier Boulevard.When the officer tried to intervene, a man described as the aggressor fled the scene.Officers gave chase and say the suspect tried to ram at least three patrol cars in his efforts to get away.The pursuit quickly came to an end when the suspect crashed into another motorist in the 7200 block of Newlin Avenue.The suspect's car burst into flames but he was able to escape the vehicle. He tried to flee on foot, but was quickly caught and taken into custody.The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not been released.The suspect has been identified as Kevin Vargas, 34, of Santa Fe Springs. He was treated at a local hospital and is expected to face booking charges.