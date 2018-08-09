Whittier police officer arrested for sexually abusing underage girls

A Whittier police officer is under arrest for sex crimes with two underage girls.Francisco Igros, 54, of Rancho Cucamonga is facing multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor and penetration of a minor under 10, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.Investigators determined that Igros sexually abused a 12-year-old in Rancho Cucamonga last April as well as 15-year-old in Ontario.Authorities also arrested 41-year-old Lora Nagy after it was determined that she was aware of the sexual abuse but did not report it.Igros is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center on $1 million bail. Nagy's bail at the Central Detention Center is $50,000.Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Janna Kovensky at 909-387-3615.