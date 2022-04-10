Society

Baby formula shortage 2022: Stores ration sales with nearly 30% of popular brands sold out

EMBED <>More Videos

Stores ration baby formula sales

A baby formula shortage in many parts of the U.S. is forcing retailers to ration their supplies.

Walgreens is limiting shoppers to three infant and toddler formula products per transaction, according to CNN.

RELATED: FDA warns about recalled baby formula amid investigation of 4 illnesses

A recent review of supplies at 11,000 stores indicates that nearly 30% of popular baby formula brands may be sold out.

Cities, like San Antonio and Minneapolis, are reporting out of stock rates for certain formulas even higher than that -- well above 50%.

RELATED: More Similac baby formula recalled as CDC investigation expands

Part of the problem stems from an Abbott Nutrition recall in mid-February for select lots of Similac and other formulas made in Sturgis, Michigan.

Manufacturers are ramping up production to make up the difference, but admit it may take weeks for them to catch up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybabyrecallu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 5 injured following shooting in Willowbrook neighborhood
Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule
Man shot in Whittier near church, shooter remains at large
Frank Vogel out as Lakers coach after 3 seasons: source
Dramatic video shows fair ride operator caught in ride
Man critically injured after being shot by officers in San Diego
American Airlines will use buses for hops to this major city
Show More
Thousands gather in downtown LA demanding end to vaccine mandates
Study: How often you wash your dog's bowl can affect your health
Scottie Scheffler wins Masters by 3 strokes, first major championship
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter's board of directors
2 killed, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting: police
More TOP STORIES News