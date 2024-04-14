The homeowner's Ring doorbell camera captured the moment the pickup violently crashes into a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Wild chase ends in violent crash outside of Pasadena home; suspect reportedly shot by police

A police chase ended in a wild crash in someone's yard in Pasadena - and it was all caught on video.

A police chase ended in a wild crash in someone's yard in Pasadena - and it was all caught on video.

A police chase ended in a wild crash in someone's yard in Pasadena - and it was all caught on video.

A police chase ended in a wild crash in someone's yard in Pasadena - and it was all caught on video.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase ended in a wild crash in someone's front yard in Pasadena - and it was all caught on video.

It happened Saturday night at a home in the 800 block of Arden Road.

Video shared with Eyewitness News shows what appears to be the suspect driving a white pickup truck. The homeowner's Ring doorbell camera captured the moment the pickup violently crashes into a vehicle parked in the driveway, which looks to be a white Tesla.

The homeowner told ABC7 the suspect tried running away but was shot by police near the home. The suspect's condition is unknown.

It's unclear how the pursuit started or what led to gunfire, but police did confirm there was an officer-involved shooting in Pasadena. However, no other details were released.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.