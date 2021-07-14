Pets & Animals

OC photographer uses motion sensor cameras in Santa Ana mountains to capture close-ups of wildlife

LAKE FOREST (KABC) -- It's easy to forget sometimes we're surrounded by wildlife here in Southern California. But thanks to Orange County photographer Jason Andes, we're now getting a behind-the-scenes look at our animal neighbors.

"I capture wildlife at its best, when nobody's watching. There's no human presence. It's very uninvasive," said Andes.

For the last six years, Andes has been tracking a number of different animal species in Orange County's Santa Ana mountain range: everything from deer, to eagles, and mountain lions.

"Once I got my first mountain lion on camera I kind of got hooked and couldn't look back," said Andes.

Only 15 mountain lions are estimated to live in the Santa Ana mountain range.

"I've tracked a total of eight different mountain lions in Orange County, three of them being newly born kittens. So it's very exciting. Every time you go check a camera three's always something new and exciting to look forward to," said Andes.

Recently, a five year old male named Scar or El Cobre, was illegally shot and killed. Andes says the killing of a reproductive male could have devastating consequences to maintaining balance here.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is now investigating.

Andes has 10 motion sensor cameras placed throughout the mountains, allowing him to shoot photos and video. He checks his footage weekly, and says photographing these moments is a true passion.

"Being outside you kind of cleanse yourself from your day to day hum drum and you get out to see magnificent animals, nature, clean air," said Andes.
