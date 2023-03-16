New movie 'Inside' has Willem Dafoe playing thief with bad luck, gets trapped in art-filled house

Willem Dafoe is starring in a new movie that is basically a one-man show. In the dramatic thriller "Inside," he plays an art thief hoping for a multi-million dollar score. However, the criminal gets locked inside a rarely used, art-filled penthouse...forcing him to figure out how to survive as the days turn into weeks and months.

HOLLYWOOD -- Willem Dafoe is starring in a new movie that is basically a one-man show. In the dramatic thriller "Inside," he plays an art thief hoping for a multi-million dollar score. However, the criminal gets locked inside a rarely used, art-filled penthouse...forcing him to figure out how to survive as the days turn into weeks and months.

"One of the things I like about this movie is you really--I think you take the ride with him because of the narrative of him trying to figure out some of these problems," said Dafoe. "You can't help but think, what would I do?' I mean, I can watch the movie and I can have some distance and I think, 'Why do you think that, man?' you know? Go over there! Don't get here. It's like watching a horror film sometimes, you know? Don't open the door!"

But Dafoe also knows we can't help but root for his character. "Because he's your brother. He's your father. He's your son, you know? We're human beings!"

The role was definitely a challenge..., which is not new to Dafoe!

"If you don't turn up the heat, you know, the water's not going to boil!" laughed Dafoe.

"Inside" is rated "R." It hits theatres on Friday, March 17.