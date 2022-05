WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- A dangerous street takeover ended with a car going up in flames in South Los Angeles.The incident happened at the intersection of 120th Street and South Central Avenue in Willowbrook just after 1 a.m. Saturday.A rowdy crowd took selfies near the car fire as firefighters arrived.Two people were arrested for allegedly pushing and shoving some of the firefighters, who police say will be okay.No one else was hurt.