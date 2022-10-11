1 dead after shooting involving LAPD officers during foot pursuit in Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is dead after a police shooting in the Wilmington area Tuesday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.

The incident started with a call of an officer in need of help and a foot pursuit around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Quay Avenue and East E Street, an industrial area near the Port of Long Beach.

Further details were not available, but according to the LAPD, the suspect shot at officers and they returned fire.

It's unclear if the suspect was shot by police or died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

