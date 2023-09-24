WATCH LIVE

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Wilmington, authorities say

Sunday, September 24, 2023 3:14PM
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Wilmington, authorities said.

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Wilmington, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Sanford Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

All the victims were taken to the hospital, where one of them died. The conditions of the others were not known.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but investigators were still at the scene Sunday morning.

No suspect description was available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

