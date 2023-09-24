One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Wilmington, authorities said.

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Wilmington, authorities say

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Wilmington, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Sanford Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

All the victims were taken to the hospital, where one of them died. The conditions of the others were not known.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but investigators were still at the scene Sunday morning.

No suspect description was available.

