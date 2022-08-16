3 hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington neighborhood

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were transported to local hospitals after a shooting was reported Tuesday in Wilmington.

The shooting was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Lagoon Avenue of the neighborhood near the harbor.

Firefighters and Los Angeles Police Department units responded. Three patients were transported to local hospitals.

From aerial footage, it appears a house party was being held near the scene at the time of the shooting.

The three patients were described as a woman around 20 years old, a man around 20 and a woman around 45, all believed to be in moderate condition.

Information about the circumstances of the shooting and a description of possible suspects was not immediately available.

