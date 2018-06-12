SANTIAGO FIRE UPDATE (6pm): Northbound 241 Toll Road closed at the 133 Toll Road due to a brush fire just south of Santiago Canyon Rd. Santiago Canyon Rd. closed in both directions from the 241/261 to Jackson Ranch. Please watch for signs and drive with caution. #SantiagoFire — TheTollRoads (@TheTollRoads) June 12, 2018

A fast-moving, wind-driven brush fire shut down the northbound lanes of the 241 toll road in Irvine Monday afternoon.Authorities closed down the northbound lanes of the highway after the fire ended up on the east side of it around 5:40 p.m. Shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, all lanes of the toll road were reopened.Helicopters were in the area dropping water on the fire, which had grown to about 155 acres. Fire officials said the fire had the potential to grow to as many as 500 acres.Around 9:30 p.m., the blaze was 10 percent contained. Forward progress was stopped around 7:30 p.m., according to fire officials.Witnesses captured images of a large plume of smoke in the distance on the toll road.One firefighter suffered a minor injury. No structures were threatened.The cause of the fire was unknown.