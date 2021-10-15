Hot, dry and windy: LA County Fire Department pre-deploys strike teams amid red flag warning

Weather

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A red flag warning is scheduled to remain in effect until Saturday evening amid increased risk of wildfire in much of Los Angeles County and all of Ventura County, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning took effect Friday morning due to a combination of factors, including: expected Santa Ana winds of up to 55 mph in some areas, single-digit humidity, temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s, and dry brush.

"Peak wind gusts are expected between 30 and 45 mph with isolated areas gusting to around 55 mph," the Weather Service said. "The peak winds are expected in the morning and early afternoon hours each day."

The Los Angeles County Fire Department "pre-deployed" two strike teams to strategic locations around the county and ordered additional staffing of both ground and aerial personnel. The agency also warned that utility companies might temporarily shut off power in high-risk areas.
Southern California on Friday will see elevated fire danger as temperatures jump and stronger winds return to the region.


Residents are urged to be familiar with evacuation routes should they become necessary, and to report any signs of smoke immediately by calling 911.

The red flag warnings apply to the L.A County coast, downtown L.A., Los Angeles County Mountains, Angeles National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys.
