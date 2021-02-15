Weather

Powerful winds topple trees, dining tents across San Fernando Valley; advisory extended until Monday

By
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Wind advisories remained in effect for Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Sunday after overnight gusts of up to 60 mph toppled trees and outdoor dining tents in some areas.

Residents on Superior Street in Northridge awoke to find a massive tree blocking the entire roadway. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews, armed with chainsaws and a hydraulic crane, chopped the tree into sections after it landed on a parked car.

The owner of the vehicle said she was unaware that it had been damaged until she went out to walk her dog in the morning.

"I saw the construction crew and I remembered that I'd parked my car here. So I went ahead and checked -- to make sure that nothing happened to my car," said Lilibeth Orozco. "Unfortunately, I got closer and my car was the one with the (tree) trunk on it."

No injuries were reported.
An area of low pressure blowing in from the northwest will leave Southern California cool, cloudy and breezy over the weekend.


The incident, which left several branches tangled in power lines, left customers in the immediate area without power. The utility later restored service.

The National Weather Service extended a wind advisory for the San Fernando Valley until 3 a .m. Monday. Advisories for the Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County Mountains were also scheduled to expire at that time.

An advisory for the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area was expected to last until 9 p.m. Sunday.
