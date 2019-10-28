Wind-whipped brush fire erupts in Rialto

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire ignited in Rialto as firefighters tackled the blaze amid windy conditions.

The blaze began Sunday night and was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Terrace Road. Although it was an under an acre in size, fierce winds made for difficult conditions for firefighters.

San Bernardino County Fire had said it requested two strike teams and performing structure defense.



Hand crews and dozers were summoned as reinforcement.

At the moment, there were no structures being threatened.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rialtosan bernardino countybrush fire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid allegations of inappropriate relationships
Tick Fire: All evac orders lifted ahead of more strong winds
Red flag warning in place, Santa Ana winds come to SoCal Monday
36th horse dies at famed Santa Anita park
Kincade Fire: SF declares local state of emergency to open shelter for evacuees
Geena Davis receives honorary Oscar at Governors Awards
Over 300K SCE customers under consideration for power shufoffs
Show More
Driver sought in violent Silver Lake crash caught on video
Man battling cancer wins $200K heading to last round of chemo
Chargers break 3-game losing streak with win against Bears
John Conyers, longest serving black congressman, dies at 90
Rams defeat winless Bengals 24-10 in abroad game
More TOP STORIES News