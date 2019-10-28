Wind-whipped brush fire erupts in Rialto

San Bernardino(Update): Terrace IC is requesting 2 strike teams, 1 OES Type one, 1 local govt type three. These crews were prepositioned for the wind event.Crews are actively fighting fire as well as preforming structure defense.-JRS — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 28, 2019

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire ignited in Rialto as firefighters tackled the blaze amid windy conditions.The blaze began Sunday night and was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Terrace Road. Although it was an under an acre in size, fierce winds made for difficult conditions for firefighters.San Bernardino County Fire had said it requested two strike teams and performing structure defense.Hand crews and dozers were summoned as reinforcement.At the moment, there were no structures being threatened.