Windows shot out of 2 vehicles on 91 Freeway in Inland Empire, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol says a white GMC Safari van had a window shot out by a pellet or a BB gun around 6 p.m. as the driver was on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway east of Lincoln Avenue.
An hour later, the same thing happened to a white Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound, east of Tyler Street. The driver reported hearing a pop, followed by a window shattering, according to CHP.
No injuries were reported, and no suspect information could be provided.
On Monday, a string of similar incidents happened during the 5 a.m. hour in the same area.
Several similar shootings have been reported in recent weeks in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including on the 405 Freeway in O.C.
Windows shot out of multiple cars on Orange County freeways in past week, CHP says