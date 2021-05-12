Windows shot out of 2 vehicles on 91 Freeway in Inland Empire, CHP says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10554632" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Someone shot out the windows of at least two vehicles on the 405 Freeway in Orange County on Tuesday - and authorities are looking into multiple similar incidents over the past week.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a person who shot and shattered the windows of at least two vehicles on the 91 Freeway in the Corona-Riverside area Tuesday.The California Highway Patrol says a white GMC Safari van had a window shot out by a pellet or a BB gun around 6 p.m. as the driver was on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway east of Lincoln Avenue.An hour later, the same thing happened to a white Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound, east of Tyler Street. The driver reported hearing a pop, followed by a window shattering, according to CHP.No injuries were reported, and no suspect information could be provided.On Monday, a string of similar incidents happened during the 5 a.m. hour in the same area.Several similar shootings have been reported in recent weeks in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including on the 405 Freeway in O.C.