Prayer vigil honors victims killed in fiery Windsor Hills crash

WINDSOR HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Grieving family and community members gathered Sunday at a Windsor Hills intersection to remember six lives lost when a speeding driver ran a red light, triggering a crash that engulfed mutiple vehicles in flames.

The driver who is blamed for the crash was hospitalized and is expected to face charges possibly by Monday.

Nicole Linton, 37, was initially being held on $2 million bail. On Sunday, records indicate the amount had been increased to $9 million.

Authorities say Linton was speeding in a Mercedes when she ran a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues on Thursday. She slammed into multiple vehicles, and three of them were engulfed by flames.

Linton is a traveling nurse from Houston who was working in the Los Angeles area. Police are looking into whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Among the dead were Asherey Ryan, who was more than eight months pregnant, along with her boyfriend Reynold Lester and their unborn baby, named Armani Lester. Asherey's 11-month old son Alonzo Quintero was also killed.

"She was such a beautiful lady," said Jean Martin of Windsor Hills, who attended Sunday's vigil. "You know she was a good mom. To her family, be sure to take the life and time you had and cherish that."

A growing memorial of flowers, photos and candles has been placed at the intersection in memory of the victims.

Family members and community activists also called for safety improvements at the intersection, which they say has seen other serious crashes.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Asherey's family with funeral expenses.