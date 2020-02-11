wine

Wine prices to drop due to excess in supply of grapes

Look out for better-quality wines at lower prices. Experts at a recent winemakers' conference say growers have produced large crops of quality grapes over the last two years.

Allied Grape Growers highlighted a problem many California grape farmers are facing: there is too much supply. In its latest newsletter, the organization says an estimated 100,000 tons of grapes were left hanging on vines without buyers last year.

Demand for wine is also dwindling. The newsletter says data published in the Gomberg Fredrikson Report found the number of California wine exports have consistently dropped since 2014.

Experts say distributors will be forced to offer discounts at every price-point.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinesswinewine industryu.s. & worldalcohol
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINE
Sales soaring for light beers amid COVID-19 pandemic
Snoop Dogg-inspired wine to be released this summer
'Saluti!': Neighbors in Italy use long sticks to toast from their balconies
Booze buying surges 55% as people shelter in place, report says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News