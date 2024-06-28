Beach Pit BBQ brings Texas barbecue to SoCal

Meat lovers, listen up! The owner of Beach Pit BBQ in Costa Mesa lived in Dallas for over 10 years, and he brought the best of mouthwatering Texas barbecue to SoCal.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Nestled next door to Newport Beach, Beach Pit BBQ boasts to have the best barbecue in Orange County.

After living in Dallas for more than a decade, Gary Decker, the owner of Beach Pit BBQ, decided to bring Texas barbecue to the Golden State.

One thing this restaurant suggests is to come hungry because there is a lot of meat on the menu.

The brisket is smoked for 12-13 hours every day.

The restaurant recommends the smoked ribs, which is topped off with a homemade barbecue sauce.

"We're known for our ribs. Our ribs fall off the bone," said Decker.

Make sure to check out the chicken, which is juicy and topped off with a delicious mayo based Alabama white sauce.

The BBQ platter, which is $33 and serves two people, comes with five meats, two sides and cornbread giving customers a chance to sample it all!

Speaking of sides, they're all made in house and include baked beans, macaroni and cheese, a new creamed corn, fried pickles, okra and potato salad.

Beach Pit BBQ offers beer and wine and an option to dine inside or outside in their spacious patio. All of this while jamming to country tunes!

This restaurant has been in business for 15 years and hopes to continue serving delicious barbeque in the O.C. for years to come.

"It feels good. We have a lot of loyal customers. For a fun, casual, good food environment, that's what we are," said Decker.

Beach Pit BBQ is located at 1676 Tustin Avenue in Costa Mesa. It's open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

Thank you Sheila for the submission!

