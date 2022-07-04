3 killed, 6 injured in multi-car crash in Winnetka

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three men were killed and six others were injured in a multi-car crash in Winnetka Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD firefighters responded to the three-car crash in the 19700 block of Vanowen Street around 9 p.m.

Three people died at the scene, LAFD said. Six other patients suffered potentially serious injuries, but all were in stable condition.

LAFD initially reported seven people hurt before downgrading the number to six.

Two men who died were both 30 years old, and the third man who died in the crash was 25 years old. Their names have not been released.

Additional resources were requested.

Further details about the crash were unavailable.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

