'Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation' coming to the NYC stage this fall

NEW YORK -- The story of Winnie the Pooh is being turned into a musical for the New York stage.

The adaptation will include life-size puppetry through the eyes of Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends including Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger too.

The new show will feature the Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy Award-winning music with additional songs by A.A. Milne.

"I am thrilled to be entrusted to create a new classic for the stage, for new audiences as they join our adventure into the Hundred Acre Wood," said Jonathan Rockefeller, Rockefeller Productions. "And what a grand adventure! Disney's Winnie the Pooh material is so incredibly rich, that after more than half a century, I doubt there is anyone who hasn't been profoundly moved or feels a personal connection with the wonderful characters of Pooh. The question we posed ourselves when creating this intimate musical adaptation was, 'How do we bring Pooh from the screen and onto the stage in an entirely fresh and new way, yet one that still pays homage to the deep canon of Winnie the Pooh iconography?' The answer was easy... well, conceptually easy, in theory... we needed to create incredible, brilliant and amazing puppetry that makes it impossible to believe the characters aren't real. Audiences can expect their hearts will be captivated by the characters, and their imaginations will soar with these life-size puppets."

Performances begin Oct. 21 at Times Square's Theatre Row.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale June 1 and general tickets go on sale June 14. Click here to learn more.

It's being produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.

Disney is the parent company of this station.

