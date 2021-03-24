death investigation

South Beach death: Woman, 24, found dead in Florida hotel room was drugged, raped, police say; 2 men charged

By 6abc Digital Staff
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman was found dead inside a Miami Beach hotel room after two men drugged and raped her last week, police said.

According to authorities, the body of Christine Englehardt was found last Thursday. Surveillance cameras from the Albion Hotel in South Beach show her with the two men around 1 a.m. that morning.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, both of North Carolina, were arrested over the weekend and charged with sexual battery and burglary. They are currently being held without bond.

The men are also accused of stealing her cell phone, cash and credit cards once Englehardt was unconscious, according to a judge.

Samantha DiFrancesco, a close friend of Englehardt's, said she was a "genuinely good person."

"She was the person you brought in that lit up the whole room. Her laugh was the most contagious laugh," said DiFrancesco.

RELATED: Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'

Investigators believe Englehardt made contact with the suspects in a restaurant. One investigator said that a court surveillance video shows the suspects holding the victim up and that the video made it clear she was unable to consent.

"This is the last person I would ever think this would happen to. It just breaks your heart when you know she was a genuinely good person who would do anything for anybody. To think she went through what she went through, it's sickening; it's sick," DiFrancesco said.

Investigators believe the suspects gave the victim a green pill to drug her. The medical examiner has not made a ruling on the cause of death as toxicology results are pending, officials said.

If investigators find the pill led to her death, the suspects could face manslaughter or murder charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridanorth carolinapennsylvaniarapecrimemurderu.s. & worlddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
You may not see video of Vanessa Guillen's killer in his last moments
Mom overturns wrongful convictions, catches true killer in daughter's murder
Police: No illegal chokeholds used on CA Navy vet who died in custody
A string of family deaths surround tragedy of Lori Vallow's children
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Activists, homeless protesting planned clearing of Echo Park Lake
Crane for Netflix shoot falls onto Pasadena home
Teen suspect sought after attack on man, 69, at Irvine park
Suez Canal blocked by massive ship, could disrupt global shipping
High winds to continue pummeling SoCal
Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions: Officials
Shrimp found in cereal box sets off viral Twitter thread
Show More
Students sue universities, ask for refunds over online learning
Flames destroy Shadow Hills home
Expect slower mail, fewer post office hours, USPS postmaster says
Deputy wounded in Hesperia shooting, suspect in custody
'The Goldbergs' cast remembers George 'Pops' Segal
More TOP STORIES News