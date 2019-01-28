Police chased a woman suspected of assault at high speeds through the San Fernando Valley Monday afternoon.The chase began just before 1 p.m. A woman in a tan four-door Nissan tried to flee police and struck a police car, officers reported. Officers pursued the driver on the 170 Freeway and then into the Arleta area on surface streets.She fled on surface streets for about 10 minutes before pulling over in the area of Haskell and Devonshire in North Hills and attempting to flee on foot.Her dog jumped out of the car and ran with her as she tried to hide in a neighborhood.Officers quickly caught up with the woman and she stopped running. They took her to the ground and into custody without further incident. The dog got away and officers combed the neighborhood and later found the chihuahua.The woman, believed to be around 50 years old, was also given medical attention and complaining of a pain to her leg.