Orange County authorities: High school cross-county runners fight off woman who tried to push one of them off bridge

Stephanie Redondo, 23, is seen in a booking photo after her arrest on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Orange County Sheriff's Department)

By ABC7.com staff
LADERA RANCH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 23-year-old woman was arrested on an attempted murder charge Friday after she allegedly grabbed a high school cross-country runner and tried to push him off of a bridge in Ladera Ranch, authorities said.

Stephanie Redondo, a transient, was taken into custody at the Crown Valley Parkway bridge and was being held on $500,000 bail, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded at about 4 p.m. to multiple calls of a person possibly attempting to jump off the bridge, officials said. An investigation indicated that Redondo allegedly assaulted two boys who were running in the area as part of the Capistrano Valley High School cross country team.

"During the assault, the suspect grabbed one of the victims and attempted to push him over the bridge safety railing," a sheriff's statement said. "The victim and additional cross country team members were able to fight off the suspect."

No one was seriously injured in the incident, authorities said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ladera ranchorange countyrunningattempted murderhigh school sportsorange county sheriff's departmentstudents
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Torrance bank erupts in flames after driver slams into building
Measles patient visited SoCal tourist destinations in August
Pregnant mother of 6 killed in South LA hit-and-run
7 burning questions about your LA Chargers
'Humiliating': N.C. homeowner cuffed, detained after false alarm
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
Celebrity home robberies prompt extra security measures
Show More
Bodycam footage shows Chino police fatally shoot man in home
Moorpark company trains veterans for jobs in private security
Nazi-salute scandal getting heated reaction
Amazon rainforest fires: Firefighting plane from CA arrives in Brazil
New tech helps ensure teen drivers buckle up before driving
More TOP STORIES News