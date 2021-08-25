Murder suspect in standoff with SWAT team in Harvard Heights after woman beaten to death, LAPD says

HARVARD HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police SWAT team on Wednesday morning was involved in an ongoing, hourslong standoff with a man in Harvard Heights after a woman was beaten to death, authorities said.The barricade situation began shortly after 8 a.m. at a single-story home near the intersection of West 20th Street and South Mariposa Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.Several nearby homes were evacuated, and news video from the scene showed multiple armored vehicles and heavily armed officers at the scene.The identity of the victim was not immediately released, and it was unclear if the attack occurred at the home or elsewhere.