DA files dozen charges against woman accused of throwing bricks at cars

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman who was allegedly caught on camera using bricks to smash cars throughout the Los Angeles area has now been charged with a dozen counts of vandalism.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced the charges against Lisa Jones, 30, who was arrested last week after multiple vehicle owners came forward with smashed windshields and other damage.

Jones is facing 11 felony counts and one misdemeanor count of vandalism. If convicted on all charges she faces a potential sentence up to nine years and eight months in prison. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and was being held on $120,000 bail.

The smashed cars were reported from Venice to Woodland Hills to downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica. Video shows a woman pulling up in her vehicle, using a brick to smash a parked car's windshield and then leaving.

The motive for the vandalism remains unclear.

