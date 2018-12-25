A woman sustained potentially life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Inglewood on Christmas Day, police said.The incident happened around 1 p.m. near 104th Street and Yukon Avenue.There was an altercation, possibly a robbery attempt, and the woman was shot in the face, Inglewood police said. She is believed to be in her 60s or 70s.The suspect was described as a woman apparently in her 30s. After the shooting, she jumped into a car, possibly a late 1990s block Toyota or Nissan sedan, driven by a man.Anyone with information was asked to call the Inglewood Police Department at 310-412-5211.