Woman critically injured in Inglewood shooting, possible robbery attempt

By ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman sustained potentially life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Inglewood on Christmas Day, police said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. near 104th Street and Yukon Avenue.

There was an altercation, possibly a robbery attempt, and the woman was shot in the face, Inglewood police said. She is believed to be in her 60s or 70s.

The suspect was described as a woman apparently in her 30s. After the shooting, she jumped into a car, possibly a late 1990s block Toyota or Nissan sedan, driven by a man.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Inglewood Police Department at 310-412-5211.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinggun violencearmed robberyinvestigationInglewoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Guatemalan boy, 8, dies in government custody, officials say
$50,000 reward offered in Glendale fatal hit-and-run
LeBron James exits blowout of Warriors with groin injury
LAPD steps up patrols near Hollywood sign
Rapper Mack 10 holds toy giveaway in Inglewood
Cristina Ferrare's new chapter includes healthy recipe cookbook
Holiday tradition: Christmas dinner at Chinese restaurants
Jordan Peele releases trailer for new horror film, 'Us'
Show More
Homeless LA families get Christmas Cheer at Midnight Mission brunch
Holidays can be a tough time for the elderly, experts say
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
5 hurt, including child, in Koreatown 2-car crash
Snowman shows up in Sacramento for Christmas
More News