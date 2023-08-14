WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman's body found wrapped in plastic inside South LA home, police say

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, August 14, 2023 3:09PM
Woman's body found wrapped in plastic in South LA home
EMBED <>More Videos

A disturbing homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a woman's body was found wrapped in plastic inside a home.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A disturbing homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a woman's body was found inside a home.

The woman's body on Sunday was found wrapped in plastic at the home on Wall Street, just south of the 10 Freeway.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a woman made the discovery in her son's room after smelling gas. She found the body and then called 911.

Police identified the suspect as a 26-year-old man, but his name has not been publicly released. No arrests have been made.

The victim is a woman in her 20s, but she also has not been identified. It's unclear how she died or how long she had been in that room.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW