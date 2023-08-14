Woman's body found wrapped in plastic inside South LA home, police say

A disturbing homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a woman's body was found wrapped in plastic inside a home.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A disturbing homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a woman's body was found inside a home.

The woman's body on Sunday was found wrapped in plastic at the home on Wall Street, just south of the 10 Freeway.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a woman made the discovery in her son's room after smelling gas. She found the body and then called 911.

Police identified the suspect as a 26-year-old man, but his name has not been publicly released. No arrests have been made.

The victim is a woman in her 20s, but she also has not been identified. It's unclear how she died or how long she had been in that room.