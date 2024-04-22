Woman dies after being stabbed in neck at Studio City Metro station; suspect in custody, LAPD says

STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman died after being stabbed in the neck Monday morning at the Universal/Studio City Metro station, authorities said.

The attack was initially reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The victim was stabbed while exiting a subway train at the station, according to the LAPD.

Emergency responders transported the woman to a hospital, where she died, police said. Her name was not released.

A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the attack, the Police Department spokesperson said.

The suspect's identity, and details of how and where that person was apprehended, were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 222-TIPS.