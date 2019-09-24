Woman dies after fire erupts at apartment complex in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman died after a fire at an apartment complex in Inglewood Monday night, according to police.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the 700 block of Eucalyptus Avenue at about 10:40 p.m.

Inglewood police said the victim likely died of smoke inhalation. Video from the scene showed several units responded to the incident.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed.
