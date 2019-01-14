Texas woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman drinking wine from a Pringles can while driving an electric shopping cart around the parking lot has been banned from Walmart.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas --
Police in northern Texas say a woman has been banned from a local Walmart after she spent several hours driving an electric shopping cart around the store's parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

Police tell the Times Record News that officers responded to a suspicious person call at about 9 a.m. Friday at a Walmart in Wichita Falls, about 125 miles northwest of Dallas.

Wichita Falls police spokesman Jeff Hughes says the woman had reportedly been riding the electric cart around the parking lot for about three hours.

Hughes says police eventually found the woman in a nearby restaurant and told her not to return to the store.

Police say the woman wasn't arrested and her name was not released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
walmartshoppingu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UCI student's death under investigation; frat suspended
LAUSD teachers push for reinvestment on 1st day of strike
Carjacking suspect in custody after LA County chase
Mudslide shuts part of PCH between Ventura, LA counties
Rain prompts mandatory evacuations for Holy Fire areas
SoCal storms dump rain, spark fears of flooding, mudslides
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Both directions of I-5 closed over Grapevine due to snow
Show More
Woodland Hills family shows support for LAUSD teachers
Gunman dead after hostage incident at New Jersey UPS facility
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Tuesday is last day to enroll through Covered CA
Thousand Oaks man thanks 26 donors who saved his life
More News