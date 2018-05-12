Woman fights off sexual predator during morning walk in Tustin

Police are warning women to be on the lookout after a woman was attacked while going for a walk in Tustin.Residents are on edge after police said the brazen sexual predator attempted to assault the woman during her stroll at about 6 a.m. Saturday in the area of Mitchell Avenue near Red Hill Avenue.Tustin police said the suspect grabbed the victim from behind, attempting to drag her from the sidewalk, and then tried to remove the victim's pants. Investigators said he then hit her in the face as she fought him off. He finally gave up and ran from the scene.The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene by paramedics, police said.Officers canvassed the area throughout the day for any surveillance video, as they continue to try and track down the suspect before he strikes again."It's not the first time that I've heard that it's happened before, like, right across the street," said resident Perla Rojas. "I mean, this street is getting bad. It used to be super safe, but now it's just getting worse."At this point, investigators only have a vague description of the man, believed to be 25-35 years old. He was last seen wearing a red zip-up hooded sweatshirt, Dickies-style pants and brown boots. He was also carrying a black backpack with white lettering.Anyone with information on the suspect was urged to call the Tustin Police Department.