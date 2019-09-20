Woman was followed home from Morongo Casino, robbed of winnings, she says

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 68-year-old Riverside resident, who chose to remain anonymous, had just returned home from a big-money day at Morongo Casino in Cabazon when she said she was robbed at gunpoint.The victim said she got out of her car on Aug. 18th at 1:30 p.m., a suspect robbed her at gunpoint of $3,000."He chased me around the car. He demanded my keys. He demanded my purse. He wanted to know where the keys were to my car so I handed it to him. I told him 'take my car, take whatever you want. Just please leave,'" the victim said.The woman believes the suspect was watching her at the casino, saw her win, and then followed her home. In addition to taking her money, the suspect also stole her purse, drivers license and credit cards."I just wish the casinos would take it more seriously about what's happening there. I went back to the casino and they ran every one of their cameras and didn't see anything that was suspicious," she said.The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa put out the following statement:"The safety and security of our guests is always our top priority and we have been in direct communications with police who are investigating this allegation. A thorough internal review of surveillance video showing the guest's movements on the day in question has not revealed any evidence of a suspect or the suspect vehicle. Regardless, we will continue to work with authorities to determine if this matter is related to our location or an unconnected crime of opportunity in the guest's neighborhood. Given the nature of the ongoing investigation, we are referring all other media inquiries to authorities."The woman says next time she wins, she'll leave with a cashiers check rather than cash. She also says she's more aware of her surroundings."I should have been aware that someone was following. Trust me, now I always look behind me," the victim said.The Riverside Police Department is investigating and told Eyewitness News that Morongo Casino is cooperating. Police aren't sure whether the woman was followed home or if the suspect was already in her neighborhood.