Woman found bound, gagged in vacant Santa Ana home lied about kidnapping, police say

#BREAKING: #SantaAna PD investigating after woman was found bound and gagged in a vacant apartment. Lock had been placed on door. Woman is okay, told officers she was kidnapped this afternoon. Suspect search ongoing. @ABC7 — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) May 7, 2019

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Detectives say a woman who was found bound and gagged on a bed in a vacant Santa Ana property on Tuesday lied about being kidnapped.Santa Ana police responded to the scene at about 1 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Warner Avenue, where they located the woman.Authorities said the property manager of the city-owned home found a padlock on the back door of the vacant property. When officers arrived, they said they heard moaning. They went inside and discovered the woman bound and gagged on a bed.The woman claimed she was kidnapped by a man, described as Caucasian. Police said the woman, who is in her 30s or 40s, was not injured.After interviewing the woman, detectives disproved her claim of being kidnapped, Santa Ana police said. They said there were inconsistencies in her claim of false imprisonment. She is not under arrest as the investigation continues.Santa Ana police are looking into whether the victim knew the man she falsely claimed kidnapped her. They still don't know who tied her up and put the lock on the door.Several people who live in the area said there has been an increase of homelessness in the community. They've also seen homeless people break into vacant homes. Neighbors are now asking the city to demolish that home.