Missing San Gabriel woman found dead in Alhambra

By ABC7.com staff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman found dead in Alhambra Friday has been identified as 71-year-old Shu Lan Chao.

Chao had been reported missing to San Gabriel Police just two days before police discovered her body.

Her daughter reported her missing to police when she realized Chao wasn't at her home.

A welfare check led Alhambra police to her body at a flood control channel near the Almansor Golf Course.

It was unknown how she died. The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alhambralos angeles county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News