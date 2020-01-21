Missing San Gabriel woman found dead in Alhambra

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman found dead in Alhambra Friday has been identified as 71-year-old Shu Lan Chao.Chao had been reported missing to San Gabriel Police just two days before police discovered her body.Her daughter reported her missing to police when she realized Chao wasn't at her home.A welfare check led Alhambra police to her body at a flood control channel near the Almansor Golf Course.It was unknown how she died. The investigation is ongoing.