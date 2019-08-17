Investigation underway in death of woman found in driveway of Beaumont home

Update #1 as of 8:09 pm -The Beaumont Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 5:30 pm this evening, neighbors reported hearing gunshots and finding a subject laying in the driveway of a residence in the 34000 block of Crenshaw Street. #update #crenshawstreeincident pic.twitter.com/DdgkPJ4kQS — Beaumont Police Dept (@BeaumontCA_PD) August 17, 2019

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Police were investigating the death of a woman who was found lying in the driveway of a Beaumont home Friday evening.Officers responded to the 34000 block of Crenshaw Street around 5:30 p.m. after residents of the area reported hearing gunshots and rushed outside.The woman was found on a nearby driveway but nobody saw the person who shot her.Zarah Bernales and her husband said they heard three to four gun shots."He saw the lady laying down and she was covered in blood," Bernales said.The victim had not been identified but investigators were checking homes in the neighborhood for possible surveillance video that might've captured the gunman.