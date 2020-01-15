Woman found dead inside San Juan Capistrano home

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a home Tuesday night in San Juan Capistrano.Deputies arrived to a home on Village Road at about 10 p.m. after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.A man was detained at the scene. It was not immediately known how he may have been connected to the victim.Homicide detectives were at the scene investigating.