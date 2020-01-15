Woman found dead inside San Juan Capistrano home

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a home Tuesday night in San Juan Capistrano.
Deputies arrived to a home on Village Road at about 10 p.m. after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
A man was detained at the scene. It was not immediately known how he may have been connected to the victim.
Homicide detectives were at the scene investigating.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
