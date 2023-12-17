SoCal woman helps deliver own granddaughter on way to hospital: 'She was born in her grandpa's car!'

It's a baby delivery one Southern California family will never forget!

Overnight, a couple was sleeping when the mother suddenly went into labor.

The couple along with the mother's parents rushed to the car and drove off, but quickly realized they weren't going to make it to the hospital in time.

That's when the grandmother came to the rescue.

The family pulled over near Slauson Avenue and Telegraph Road in the city of Commerce and the grandmother helped deliver her daughter's child!

"My daughter started feeling bad ... I told her, 'Mija, let's go to the hospital.' [ She said ] 'No mom, no. My water hasn't broke,'" the grandmother recalled.

The grandmother spoke with reporters early Saturday morning and said though they've been running low on sleep, everyone is happy to welcome their new bundle of joy.

"I haven't slept, but my granddaughter is fine! She was born in her grandpa's car!" said the grandmother. "We are so happy! We didn't expect her to be born in the car [ but ] what's important is that we are good! She is fine, her mom is fine. Thank God."