A person was taken into custody after a woman was shot and wounded early Monday morning at a home in San Gabriel, authorities said.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded about 2:13 a.m. to a report that a man had shot his wife in the 5500 block of Walnut Grove Avenue, possibly after mistaking her for a burglar.A spokesperson for the sheriff's Temple station declined to confirm whether the detained person was the victim's husband.The spokesperson said the victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition after being shot in the arm or shoulder. She is expected to survive.Authorities did not disclose the name of the person in custody but said that anyone who may have been involved was "in-house" and interviewed by investigators after the incident.