Woman hospitalized after early-morning shooting at San Gabriel home; 1 in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

A person was taken into custody after a woman was shot and wounded at a home in San Gabriel, authorities said.

By and ABC7.com staff
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) --
A person was taken into custody after a woman was shot and wounded early Monday morning at a home in San Gabriel, authorities said.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded about 2:13 a.m. to a report that a man had shot his wife in the 5500 block of Walnut Grove Avenue, possibly after mistaking her for a burglar.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's Temple station declined to confirm whether the detained person was the victim's husband.

The spokesperson said the victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition after being shot in the arm or shoulder. She is expected to survive.

Authorities did not disclose the name of the person in custody but said that anyone who may have been involved was "in-house" and interviewed by investigators after the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman shotwoman injured
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
8 people shot, wounded at San Bernardino apartment complex
Body of CA woman recovered from Colorado River after boat crash
Fiery crash on 10 Fwy in West Covina forces lane closures
Man gropes 13-year-old girl at Irvine Office Max
Oxnard officer shows off skateboarding skills with kids
Father, daughter complete tour of MLB stadiums with visit to AT&T Park
Woman wins more than $2 million at Atlantic City casino
CA lawmakers approve bill to push back school start times
Show More
Co-workers discover they are actually father and son
'Jurassic Park' ride to close for good at Universal Studios
Lawsuit dropped against off-duty officer who fired gun in OC
Man shot by sheriff's deputies at Del Mar racetrack
How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month
More News