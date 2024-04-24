According to a GoFundMe created by a family member, Mirna Soza Arauz was a mother of three with four grandchildren.

Woman identified after being fatally stabbed on Metro train near Universal City station

According to a GoFundMe created by a family member, Mirna Soza Arauz was from Nicaragua and was a mother of three with four grandchildren.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman who died after being stabbed in the throat Monday morning on a Metro train before she got off at the Universal/Studio City station has been identified.

"While we await justice for our aunt, our biggest priority is giving her a proper burial at home in Nicaragua," read the GoFundMe.

The family member called the incident a "tragedy for the immigrant community of Los Angeles" and "for all that rely on the Metro to get home safe."

The attack was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. Authorities initially said Arauz was stabbed as she exited a subway train at the station, but later said it happened on the train.

Emergency responders transported Arauz to a hospital, where she died.

The suspect, Elliot Tramel Nowden, 45, of Los Angeles, was later booked on suspicion of murder and held on $2 million bail, according to the LAPD.

A photo of the suspect was released as investigators "strongly believe there are additional, unreported victims of Nowden." Anyone who may have been victimized by the suspect was asked to come forward.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 222-TIPS.