Woman killed, 2 others wounded in shooting at Long Beach vigil

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Three women were shot, one fatally, at a vigil held for a shooting victim in Long Beach Monday evening, police said.Long Beach police said gunfire erupted around 9 p.m. in the 5800 block of Orange Avenue, near South Street.A crowd was gathered at a vigil for a man fatally shot in the same area Sunday evening.Officers responded and found three victims - all women - with gunshot wounds. They were transported to a hospital, where one died.One victim is hospitalized in critical condition, while the other woman is in stable condition.Investigators were interviewing witnesses. Police closed off the area of Orange Avenue and South Street for an unknown duration.A suspect description was not immediately available, and no arrest has been made.