Woman killed in Fountain Valley hit-run

A woman died Monday morning after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fountain Valley.Adrian Wolf said he spotted the woman's body in the middle of the road at Warner Avenue near the onramp to the 405 Freeway after midnight. He said he was on his lunch break during an overnight shift as an EMT when he saw the mangled body.He stopped to see if there were any signs of life, but there wasn't. He called 911."There was a dark object in the street right behind me," he said. "I checked for the pulse and everything like that we kind of go for our go-tos and there was nothing there."Police determined the victim sustained multiple injuries in the crash.Authorities are looking for witnesses to the crime. They don't have a description of the hit-and-run vehicle nor the driver.Wolf said it's sad the victim was left in the street to die."It kind of seemed like maybe they were dragged a little bit unfortunately. The body, like clothing, shoes gone in the middle of the street. The necklace was ripped off somehow. Sad, sad," he said.