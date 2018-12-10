Police searching for driver in South LA fatal hit-and-run

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in South Los Angeles.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in South Los Angeles.

It happened about 3:40 a.m. Monday on Vernon Avenue at Crocker Street.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office later identified her as Ana Rosa Rica, 33.

Police say the suspect's vehicle is an older model gray van, possibly a 1990s Dodge Caravan or similar vehicle, with damage to the left front area.

Police are also looking to interview the driver of a second vehicle that was seen on video in the area at the time of the collision. That vehicle was described as possibly a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runtraffic fatalitiesSouth Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged $1K for penny Whopper deal at Quartz Hill Burger King
Alleged LA drug dealer charged in fatal fentanyl OD
2 nuns allegedly embezzled $500K from Torrance Catholic school
2 bodies found in Malibu during Woolsey Fire identified
Officer found dead at Hollywood school ID'd
Barricaded suspect inside Temple City In-N-Out taken into custody
4,000 Kaiser mental health workers begin 5-day strike
Missing boy, 5, found safe in San Diego
Show More
More than 200,000 carpool lane stickers expiring for good on Jan. 1
Santa Monica vigil honors Thousand Oaks victims, other victims of gun violence
2 minors injured in violent South LA crash
Sylmar strip mall fire damages multiple businesses
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
More News