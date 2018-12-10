Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in South Los Angeles.It happened about 3:40 a.m. Monday on Vernon Avenue at Crocker Street.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office later identified her as Ana Rosa Rica, 33.Police say the suspect's vehicle is an older model gray van, possibly a 1990s Dodge Caravan or similar vehicle, with damage to the left front area.Police are also looking to interview the driver of a second vehicle that was seen on video in the area at the time of the collision. That vehicle was described as possibly a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.