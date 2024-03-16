25-year-old woman killed in violent 2-vehicle crash at North Hollywood intersection

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 25-year-old woman was killed and another driver was hospitalized after a violent two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at an intersection in North Hollywood, authorities said.

The collision, involving a car and a pickup truck, was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. at Tujunga Boulevard and Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman, identified only as a North Hollywood resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, an LAPD spokesperson told ABC7. The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 20s, was transported to a Providence Holy Cross Medical Center with "minor-to-moderate" injuries.

"We're suspecting at this time that one of the parties ran the red light," the LAPD officer said. "We're trying to confirm with witnesses before we say exactly which party."

News video showed the deceased woman's devastated parents arriving at scene of the crash, which the front end of the truck and the driver's side of the sedan severely mangled.

"Again, please, ladies and gentlemen, watch your speeds. Please pay attention to lights," the police officer said, addressing the public. "Don't let this happen to your family."