29-year-old woman killed when man jumps from San Diego parking structure, lands on her

EMBED <>More Videos

29-year-old woman killed by falling man in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A 29-year-old woman was killed when a man jumped from a parking structure in San Diego and landed on her over the weekend.

The woman was fatally injured around 7 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of J Street and 10th Avenue, San Diego police Sgt. Dave Yu said.

She has been identified as Taylor Kahle, according to KGTV. She was walking with a man who was not hurt when she was struck by the man who jumped from the structure. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



The man who jumped has not been identified but he was taken to a hospital, where he also died, Yu said.

KGTV reported that Kahle worked for nearly nine years at McFarlane Promotions in downtown San Diego and she was going to celebrate her 30th birthday this weekend.

The owner of the company, Laurel McFarlane, reportedly said Kahle was also an organ donor, attributing that to the type of person that she was.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

KGTV and City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegosuicidewoman killed
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News