Woman calls 911 after thinking Roomba was burglar locked in her bathroom

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. -- Deputies in Washington County, Oregon, are having a good chuckle after responding to an unusual burglary call in which the suspect turned out to be a robot vacuum.

A woman caller told 911 dispatchers that someone was in her bathroom with the door locked and that she could see their shadow under the door.

Within 10 minutes, deputies, along with a K-9 deputy, were surrounding the house.

After several attempts to make contact with the suspect were unsuccessful, deputies went into the room -- guns drawn.

EMBED More News Videos

Deputies had a good chuckle after responding to an unusual burglary call in which the suspect turned out to be a robot vacuum.



Upon opening the door, officials found a Roomba on the other side of the door.

After a sweep of the room, the scene was cleared.

Deputies posted about the incident on Facebook saying that the suspect had been captured.

"We breached the bathroom door and encountered a very thorough vacuuming job being done by a Roomba Robotic Vacuum cleaner," the post read in part.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregoncrimeburglarybuzzworthytrending
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News