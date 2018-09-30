Woman randomly beaten in Mission Hills grocery store parking lot

MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman shared her story of being attacked by an apparent homeless woman while walking to her car in a Mission Hills grocery store parking lot.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said she was just walking out of a Vons near Sepulveda Boulevard when she heard a woman screaming. She ignored the screams and walked toward where her husband was parked.

"As I get past her, I feel somebody pulling me, pulled my shirt. I could hear my shirt tear and then pounding on my head, started just hitting me on my head," the victim said.

The woman said the attack took place Friday afternoon, with at least one security guard working at the grocery store.

The woman filed a police report before contacting Eyewitness News and is grateful someone stepped in to help her.

"Thank God there was a lady, a good Samaritan, who intervened, and she put her hand between the lady punching me, and she also got hit," the woman recalled.

She said her attacker then took off.

The victim said that she still has a headache and because she was scratched, she'll take a hepatitis and HIV test.

The victim said she didn't see her attacker's face but gave a description from what she saw as the woman ran away. She said she's sharing her story so others will pay more attention to their surroundings when they are out shopping.
