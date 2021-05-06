Pets & Animals

Caught on camera: New Hampshire woman rescues young hawk that nearly drowned in pool

By Jean Mackin
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman rescues young hawk that nearly drowned in pool

MASON, N.H. -- A New Hampshire woman rescued a young hawk that was stuck in her pool and shared the video of the rescue.

Cortnie Langley of Mason, who is eight months pregnant, said the hawk started to go under water so she had no choice but to grab it with her bare hands.

"After I saw his head go under once or twice I knew I had to pull him out of there so thankfully I was able to get him out with my hands," Langley said.

WATCH | Tennessee woman jumps into frozen pool to rescue dog
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEO: Tennessee woman jumps into frozen pool to rescue dog



The hawk then sat on her arm for 20 minutes before flying away, probably drying off and gaining strength.

"So I'm just grateful that I was here, right time, right place and I definitely would do it again if I had to," Langley said.

Langley and her family just opened a farm in Mason. They have not seen the young hawk again.



The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew hampshireanimal rescuerescuebirdspoolanimalanimal newsu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News